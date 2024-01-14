Teens - Open DnD

(6th-12th Grade) If you have a DnD party and need a place to meet, the library would like to host you. Teens are welcome to come to the large auditorium and claim a table to play their sessions. We will be setting out snacks, pencils and paper, and have a handful of players’ handbooks ready, but any other supplies you need must be brought from home. This can also be a time to find a new party to play with, by asking established parties or forming a new one. Tables are first come first serve, we will not be offering DMing. No registration required. We will meet in the Large Auditorium.