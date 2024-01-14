Teens - Open DnD

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(6th-12th Grade) If you have a DnD party and need a place to meet, the library would like to host you. Teens are welcome to come to the large auditorium and claim a table to play their sessions. We will be setting out snacks, pencils and paper, and have a handful of players’ handbooks ready, but any other supplies you need must be brought from home. This can also be a time to find a new party to play with, by asking established parties or forming a new one. Tables are first come first serve, we will not be offering DMing. No registration required. We will meet in the Large Auditorium.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events
205-332-6621
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Teens - Open DnD - 2024-01-14 14:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Teens - Open DnD - 2024-01-14 14:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Teens - Open DnD - 2024-01-14 14:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Teens - Open DnD - 2024-01-14 14:30:00 ical