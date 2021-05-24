May 24 through Aug. 7: Teen Summer Series. Rising sixth through 12th graders. This year the Homewood Public Library will give away two $150 gift cards. Teens can enter to win one gift card via the virtual reading challenge on Beanstack. Beginning May 24, sign up at homewood.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack Tracker App to log books online, complete virtual activities and earn badges. Enter to win the second gift card in person. Receive one entry for every three teen materials (books, graphic novels and audiobooks) checked out from the Homewood Public Library between May 24 and Aug. 7. Bring a checkout receipt to the Teen/Adult Services Desk to receive an entry slip.