Teen Summer Reading

(Ages 12-18) Sign up online beginning May 20 at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/sr. After signing up you will be assigned to one of four houses. For every three books or audiobooks you check out in-person or online, you earn a chance to enter the weekly drawing for a gift bag. Each entry is a point for your house. Each time you attend a program over the Summer you get another entry and point. The team with the most points by July 31st will be invited to solve the mystery of the houses at a special program on August 2. Entries will be kept throughout the Summer, so each one will have a chance to win the grand prize drawing on August 5.

