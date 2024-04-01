Teen Poetry Contest

In honor of National Poetry Month, the Homewood Public Library is holding a poetry contest for 6th-12th graders. Create an original poem (maximum 2 pages in length) in any poetry style. Teens can submit up to two original poems. Poems can be submitted via the library’s website at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/poetry-contest. If submitting two poems, please submit each poem separately. Our judges will read each poem and determine 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place winners. Winners will be announced in May.