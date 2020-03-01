Teen Poetry Contest

In honor of National Poetry Month, the Homewood Public Library is holding a poetry contest for 6th-12th graders. Create an original poem (maximum 2 pages in length) in any poetry style. Teens can submit up to two original poems. Poems can be submitted via the library’s website. If submitting two poems, please submit each poem separately. Our judges will read each poem and determine 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place winners. Winners will be announced the first week of May