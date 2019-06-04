Teen Dumbledore’s Army

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Tuesdays, June 4-25. If you love everything Harry Potter, then be part of Dumbledore’s Army! Games, crafts, food, and all things magical will happen each week. Can’t make it to all classes? No worries, register for the ones you can attend. Costumes encouraged! Open to rising 6th-12th graders. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Crafts, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
