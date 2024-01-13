Teen CPR
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(6th-12th Grade) The Homewood Fire Department will be offering free CPR courses for teens from 6th-12th grade. These will be non-certified courses, so while you will receive training on basic CPR, there will not be a certificate that comes with completing the program. Teens are invited to attend this free workshop that will teach life-saving skills. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
