Teen Anime Club - The Holiday Episode

(6th-12th Grade) Schools out, let's celebrate! Some anime have special themed episodes that diverge entirely from the story. Famous examples of this includes: the beach episode, the body swap, and... the holiday episode. We're going to have our very own holiday episode where we watch holiday themed anime episodes, do a cool anime activity, and eat the meal of the holidays in Japan: KFC!. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.