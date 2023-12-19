Teen Anime Club - The Holiday Episode

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(6th-12th Grade) Schools out, let's celebrate! Some anime have special themed episodes that diverge entirely from the story. Famous examples of this includes: the beach episode, the body swap, and... the holiday episode. We're going to have our very own holiday episode where we watch holiday themed anime episodes, do a cool anime activity, and eat the meal of the holidays in Japan: KFC!. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

