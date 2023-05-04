Teen Advisory Board (TAB)

(6th-12th Grade) The Teen Advisory Board is a volunteer group of 6th-12th graders who are dedicated to serving the Homewood Public Library. Want to make a difference and offer your voice in the librar(6th-12th Grade) The Teen Advisory Board is a volunteer group of 6th-12th graders who are dedicated to serving the Homewood Public Library. Want to make a difference and offer your voice in the library and in the community? Consider applying for TAB! Applications available online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/tab-application. y and in the community? Consider applying for TAB! Applications available online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/tab-application.