Tea with the Queen for her 70th Jubilee with Niki Sepsas

Join us as Niki Sepsas takes a royal journey through the House of Windsor. Turning 96 years old on April 21, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II has become the longest lived and longest reigning British monarch and the world’s longest serving female head of state. This presentation focuses on the House of Windsor today and the fascinating events that surround the three other monarchs besides Queen Elizabeth who began the line of succession for the Windsor family in 1917. Bring your tea cups and join us for a spot of tea. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.