Take Steps - Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

Take Steps is a special day for patients, caregivers, and supporters. Along with raising crucial funds to combat Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and improve patients’ quality of life, Take Steps is an event focused on community. Whether you were recently diagnosed or have been living with IBD for decades; whether you are a caregiver or a friend; whether this is your first year walking or year 13 YOU are a member of the Take Steps family. Due to COVID-19, Take Steps will take place in a "drive-up" format in 2021.