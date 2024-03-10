Tabletop Game Supply Swap

(All Ages) Have a huge hoard of dice that you no longer use sets from? Adventure module books from DnD from 1979 that you haven't opened in 30 years? A hoard of minis that you don't need any more? Swap them with your community! We'll be opening our large auditorium and setting up the tables for you to bring your things to (any board game supplies, or tabletop of any type, i.e. Warhammer, DnD, Starfinder, etc.). Anyone is welcome to come and pick up any of these supplies that have been donated to the swap, we will provide shopping bags. Any items left at the end of the day of the swap will be given away as prizes for our Summer Reading program. This is a free event, but we do request registration before so we can have a sense of how many attendants to prepare for. We will not be taking these items before the day of the event. Please make sure all items are clean before bringing them to the library. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.