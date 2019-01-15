Swan Lake presented by The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa

The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa is pleased to announce the performance of Swan Lake at Birmingham’s historic Lyric Theatre Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets are available now and can be purchased by visiting www.lyricbham.com or by calling (205) 252-2262. Visiting Birmingham for the first time, The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa will perform one of the greatest works of ballet history, telling the story of a heroic young prince as he works to free the beautiful swan maiden from an evil spell. More than 55 of Russia’s brightest ballet stars will grace the stage of the Lyric with a breathtaking and beautiful presentation of the classic Swan Lake, choreographed by renowned choreographer Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa looks forward to showcasing the unparalleled art of Russian ballet on its first visit to the United States with a full-scale production in four acts with one intermission. Tickets range in price from $43.50 to $65.50.