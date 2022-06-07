Summer Reading Kick-Off Outdoor Concert with Nathalia!

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(All Ages) Join us as we kick-off this year’s summer reading: Oceans of Possibilities with bilingual children’s singer-songwriter, Nathalia! Feel free to bring blankets or picnic mats for you and your family to sit on while we all sing and dance along to her energetic songs! There will be crafts, games, snacks, and other fun activities as we dive in to our first in-person summer reading since 2020.

