Summer Reading 2023: All Together Now

Monday, May 22-Sunday, August 6

Sign up at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/sr

Kids Summer Reading

(Ages 0-12) Starting on May 22, sign up online, pick up a goodie bag and choose a book to keep! Then, mark off each day you read or listen to a book (for any amount of time!). Bring your calendar log to claim an entry in our monthly drawings for every 3 days marked off. Drawings will be held on June 30 and August 7. The more entries you have, the more chances to win!

Teen Summer Reading

(Ages 12-18) Sign up online beginning May 22. For every three books or audiobooks you check out in-person or online, you earn a chance to enter the weekly drawing for a gift bag. The more entries you have, the more chances to win! Entries will be kept throughout the Summer, so each one will be a chance to win the grand prize drawing on August 7. Teens can also submit short book reviews (at least 2 sentences) to the Teen Librarian at Cat.Sandler@homewoodpubliclibrary.org for a chance to win a prize! Every book review will also give the submitter one hour of volunteer time.

Adult Summer Reading

(Ages 18 and up) Sign up online beginning May 22. For every three books or audiobooks you check out in-person or online, you earn a chance to enter the weekly drawing for a gift bag. The more entries you have, the more chances to win! Entries will be kept throughout the Summer, so each one will be a chance to win the grand prize drawing on August 7.