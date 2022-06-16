Summer Reading 2022: Ocean of Possibilities

(Adult) Sign up at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org. For every three books that you check out from the Adult Department, you will get an entry slip to fill out at the Adult Services Desk. Just show them your printed or emailed receipt. There will be a weekly drawing for prize packs and a Grand Prize Drawing at the end of the summer.

(Rising 6th-12th Grade) An “Ocean of Possibilities” await with this year’s summer reading program. Sign up May 23-August 7, 2022 to participate. Dive deep into summer reading! For every three books checked out, receive an entry into our weekly drawing and our end-of-the-summer grand prize drawing! Bring your checkout receipt to the Teen/Adult Services desk to receive your entry slip. Remember, the more entries, the more opportunities to win!