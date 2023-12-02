Sugarbelle Foundation Holiday Pet Photos @ the Whole Dog Market in Homewood

Join Sugarbelle Foundation Saturday, December 2nd from 3p-5p and Sunday December 3rd from 12p-4p (by appointment only) for our famous Holiday Pet Photos at The Whole Dog Market in Homewood!

For a $25 donation you will receive 2 digital photos, plus a blooper when we have one! There will be a staged background and a Santa option.

To ensure your pets are comfortable, we're sticking to appointments this year again. You can sign up for appointments in 5 minute increments throughout the day, via the form below. The slot will be filled once you are signed up and have paid ahead to reserve your selection. Only one person/family per time slot, please. However, you can fit multiple people or animals in the same photo. Since we can only offer limited spots, we have to ask that you pay ahead to avoid cancellations and missed opportunities for others to attend. Please arrive 5 minutes prior to your scheduled time so we can stay on schedule. Please note, we cannot offer refunds for cancellations, but we will gladly send you a donation receipt.

We can't wait to see you, and we're so glad The Whole Dog Market in Homewood and Sugarbelle can offer this fun experience again this year. It's truly one of our favorites!

P.S. As always, for any friends who celebrate Hanukkah, we have you covered too!

Sign up now!

bit.ly/SugarbelleHolidayPetPhotos