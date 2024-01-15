Substance Use Disorder Support Group
to
Asbury United Methodist Church 6690 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Asbury United Methodist Church has a Substance Use Disorder Support Group for families that runs Monday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The group, endorsed by the Addiction Prevention Coalition, is open to all sober family members and friends age 18 or older. The group meets in Room 132 (Adult Ministry Wing) weekly.
Info
Asbury United Methodist Church 6690 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242