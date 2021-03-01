Student Art Contest (Virtual)

(K-12th grade) The Homewood Public Library seeks to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of local Jefferson County students. Our annual student art show will move virtual this year. Students may submit two original works of art produced within the last 12 months. Artwork will be judged by a panel of local artists with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners selected for various grade categories (K-2nd, 3rd-5th, 6th-8th, and 9th-12th). A Best in Show winner will also be selected. For more information, please contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org