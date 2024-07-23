Stories of the South - Mildred J. Mills, Author of Daddy's House: A Daughter's Memoir of Setbacks & Triumphs

Join us as author Mildred J. Mills discusses her poignant memoir of a daughter's journey from a difficult upbringing in rural Alabama to a fulfilling life with a family of her own as well as a successful career far beyond the limitations of her upbringing. She demonstrates how, regardless of what gender, socioeconomic, or ethnic circumstances one is born into, she can overcome every obstacle through hard work, determination, and the will to succeed. Mildred is delighted to share her experiences rising from the cotton fields to an IT executive in corporate America and beyond. Her motto, “never underestimate the power of rejection” reflects how being excluded can intensify one’s desire to triumph regardless of the hurdles in her path. Books will be available for purchase and a book signing will follow.