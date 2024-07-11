Stories of the South - The History of the Iron Bowl

Join us as we welcome Mark Everett Kelly to discuss the colorful history of Alabama's own Iron Bowl. Every Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers play to settle who gets bragging rights for the next 364 days. Each team’s legendary coaches and players make this one of the most intense rivalries in sports. Learn how a congressman from Vermont played a role in instigating the rivalry and how the schools’ first meeting was almost their last. What bragging rights has Auburn held over Alabama since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 and in games when both teams are ranked in the top 10? Regardless of which side of the rivalry you’re on, “A History of the Iron Bowl” leaves you filled with facts, figures, and statistics to make you the most informed fan in the rivalry.