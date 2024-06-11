Stories of the South – Historic Oak Hill Cemetery

Oak Hill Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in not only the city of Birmingham, but also in Jefferson County. It was established in December 1871 by the Elyton Land Company as the first official city cemetery of Birmingham. There are more than 10,000 recorded burials within its 22.3 acres, and it is still currently open for new burials.There are many notable Alabamians buried at Oak Hill Cemetery. Alabama governors Frank Dixon and William Hugh Smith are both buried there as are legendary madam Louise Wooster; civil rights leader Fred Shuttlesworth; Charles Linn, founder of the First National Bank of Birmingham (now Amsouth Bancorporation); Sloss Furnaces founder James W. Sloss; and industrialist Henry DeBardeleben. Also buried at Oak Hill are Titanic survivor Phillip Mock and murder victims Emma Hawes and her daughters May and Irene, all killed by husband and father, Richard Hawes. Join us as we learn about the history of our city through our city’s oldest cemetery. The event will be held in the Round Auditorium.