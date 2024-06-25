Stories of the South – Historic Birmingham City Symbol, Vulcan

Join us in the Round Auditorium as we explore the story of Birmingham city symbol, Vulcan statue. Vulcan is the largest cast iron statue in the world symbolizing Birmingham’s roots in the iron and steel industry. The 56-foot tall statue depicts the Roman god Vulcan, god of the fire and forge, with ironworking equipment. It was created as Birmingham's entry for the Louisiana Purchase Exposition (1904 World's Fair) in St. Louis, Missouri. While it is the world's largest statue made of iron, it is also among the nation's tallest statues of any kind. Join us for the rest of the story!