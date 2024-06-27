Stories of the South – Historic Birmingham Buildings

“Old buildings are like old friends – they have a charm and character that cannot be replaced.” ~ Unknown

Join us as Historic Preservationist Linda Nelson will take us on a PowerPoint tour of historic Birmingham buildings. She will be discussing the City Federal Building, which was, at the time it was completed in 1913, the tallest building in the Southeast. It held that distinction until 1969. Learn about the histories of the Watts Building, an Art Deco beauty built in 1928; the John Hancock Building, built in 1912 and part of the National Registry of Historic Places; and the Tutwiler Hotel, which opened in 1914, and was a hub of Birmingham business, social, and political circles, playing host to hundreds of celebrities, politicians, and dignitaries. The event will be held in the Large Auditorium.