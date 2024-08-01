Stories of the South - Dolores Hydock Presents Soldiers in Hoop Skirts

Join us for this free Dolores Hydock “Adult Storytime.” Women on both sides of the conflict did their part for the war effort – as spies, soldiers, nurses, and supporters from the home front. This program shares the true, sometimes funny, sometimes touching, stories of some of the sisters, wives, mothers, and daughters who snooped, smuggled, sewed, nursed, and risked their lives, health, and fortunes for a cause they loved. The program includes photographs, letters, journal entries, and excerpts from memoirs written by these women after the war. Free program, please register for a headcount for seating.