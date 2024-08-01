Stories of the South - Dolores Hydock Presents Soldiers in Hoop Skirts

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us for this free Dolores Hydock “Adult Storytime.” Women on both sides of the conflict did their part for the war effort – as spies, soldiers, nurses, and supporters from the home front. This program shares the true, sometimes funny, sometimes touching, stories of some of the sisters, wives, mothers, and daughters who snooped, smuggled, sewed, nursed, and risked their lives, health, and fortunes for a cause they loved. The program includes photographs, letters, journal entries, and excerpts from memoirs written by these women after the war. Free program, please register for a headcount for seating.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Stories of the South - Dolores Hydock Presents Soldiers in Hoop Skirts - 2024-08-01 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Stories of the South - Dolores Hydock Presents Soldiers in Hoop Skirts - 2024-08-01 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Stories of the South - Dolores Hydock Presents Soldiers in Hoop Skirts - 2024-08-01 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Stories of the South - Dolores Hydock Presents Soldiers in Hoop Skirts - 2024-08-01 18:30:00 ical