Stories of the South – The Cahaba River

Join us as representatives from Cahaba Riverkeeper discuss the Cahaba River. The Cahaba is the longest substantially free-flowing river in Alabama and is among the most scenic and biologically diverse rivers in the United States. It is a major tributary of the Alabama River with headwaters near Birmingham. The Cahaba flows southwest, then turns southeast and joins the Alabama River at the ghost town and former Alabama capital Cahawba in Dallas County. Entirely within central Alabama, the Cahaba River is 190 miles long. The name Cahaba is derived from the Choctaw words oka meaning "water" and aba meaning "above." Join us to learn more about the history and elements that make up Alabama’s amazing Cahaba River. The event will be held in the Round Auditorium.