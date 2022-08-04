Stepping Out with Scott and Zelda, with Author Maire Martello, and Alaina Doten, Executive Director of the Fitzgerald Museum

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

At various periods in their lives, Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald called Montgomery, Alabama, their home. Join us as author Maire Martello, a docent and a board member for the Fitzgerald Museum, discusses her book, In Stepping Out with Scott and Zelda, which provides a handy guide for touring the city of Montgomery and seeing the sights that the Fitzgerald’s would have enjoyed from day to day during their time there. Joining Ms. Martello at this event will be Alaina Doten, Executive Director of the Fitzgerald Museum. Both will discuss the extensive and well-founded new research on Zelda Fitzgerald. This new information updates all the biographies of Zelda and provides an even more colorful spin to this already fascinating life.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Talks & Readings
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Stepping Out with Scott and Zelda, with Author Maire Martello, and Alaina Doten, Executive Director of the Fitzgerald Museum - 2022-08-04 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Stepping Out with Scott and Zelda, with Author Maire Martello, and Alaina Doten, Executive Director of the Fitzgerald Museum - 2022-08-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Stepping Out with Scott and Zelda, with Author Maire Martello, and Alaina Doten, Executive Director of the Fitzgerald Museum - 2022-08-04 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Stepping Out with Scott and Zelda, with Author Maire Martello, and Alaina Doten, Executive Director of the Fitzgerald Museum - 2022-08-04 13:00:00 ical