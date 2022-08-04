Stepping Out with Scott and Zelda, with Author Maire Martello, and Alaina Doten, Executive Director of the Fitzgerald Museum

At various periods in their lives, Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald called Montgomery, Alabama, their home. Join us as author Maire Martello, a docent and a board member for the Fitzgerald Museum, discusses her book, In Stepping Out with Scott and Zelda, which provides a handy guide for touring the city of Montgomery and seeing the sights that the Fitzgerald’s would have enjoyed from day to day during their time there. Joining Ms. Martello at this event will be Alaina Doten, Executive Director of the Fitzgerald Museum. Both will discuss the extensive and well-founded new research on Zelda Fitzgerald. This new information updates all the biographies of Zelda and provides an even more colorful spin to this already fascinating life.