(6th-12th Grade) Anyone who is familiar with Ransom Rigg's books knows how a spooky picture can spark creativity. Wondering what's going on in the photo, who the people may be, and who is behind the camera can be such a fun activity. Now it's your chance! Submit your spooky photos to hpl.pub/spookyphotos to be entered into our spooky photo contest.

Requirements:

The photo must be in black and white (this can easily be done with the photo editing functionality on your phone or desktop computer)

Only 2 submissions per entrant.

Make it strange but nothing we must seriously worry about the subject's health in.

The winner will be announced in the first week of November and the photos will be hung up in the Teen Studio throughout October and November. This is a virtual event.