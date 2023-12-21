SOLSTICE - A Meditative Choral Experience for the Season

Cahaba Chamber Chorale performs their Winter Concert, Solstice, that will take each listener on a journey from the dark night of the soul to light eternal (lux aeterna). Audience members will be surrounded by ethereal choral singing that will soothe and uplift even the most restless soul. Music will range from the renaissance to contemporary choral literature and familiar holiday carols.

Program: People experience the holidays in different ways. The joy of the season spent with family and friends as well as the loneliness and dwindling memories of those no longer in our presence. Many go through the darkest night and struggle to observe the light that is all around them. The Solstice concert performed by the Cahaba Chamber Chorale will take each listener on a journey from the dark night of the soul to lux aeterna (light eternal). Music will begin with composer Ola Gjeilo’s Dark Night of the Soul with string quartet, explore the imagery of moonlight through Desmond Earley’s The Body of the Moon with text by Galileo Galelei, and move toward light with two settings of the Latin text Lux aeterna by Edward Fissinger and Edward Elgar. In between there will be the familiar strains of The First Nowell and Kate Busby’s version of Underneath the Stars.

Ticket Information:

VIP - $20

General Admission - $10

Student - $5

Purchase Tickets:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2a270d23-69fd-4f02-9096-7a62d29c5384

The Cahaba Chamber Chorale is an organization that endeavors to connect, celebrate, and unify our community as we sing together and highlight the experiences that all people share. Formed to fulfill a mission, it is our goal to elevate Alabama's rich tradition of choral music and the choral art for a higher purpose, showcasing the diverse breadth of talent in our region. Fostering the human spirit through education, advocacy, and performance of choral music, the Cahaba Chamber Chorale is excited to begin connecting with you through the power of the choral art.