Solar Eclipse Party with Author Irene Latham!
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(All Ages) The Solar Eclipse is tomorrow, and we are throwing a party for it with some snacks, activities, and a fun storytime with local author Irene Latham from her new book, The Museum on the Moon: The Curious Objects on the Lunar Surface. Irene Latham's books can be purchased on site through our friends from Little Professor.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Kids & Family