The Social Justice Film/Podcast/Article Club – Topic: The Reversal of Roe vs. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in a 6-3 vote. Almost half a century ago, the Roe v. Wade ruling was the basis for establishing a constitutional right to abortion. The recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization demonstrates the increasingly conservative direction of the court and prompts questions about the implications for civil rights, American democracy and political polarization, and health policy. Join us as we explore what it means to us and our country. Register online.