The Social Justice Book Club –How Beautiful We Were
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we explore the novel How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue. This is a masterful exploration of what happens when the reckless drive for profit, coupled with the ghost of colonialism, comes up against one community’s determination to hold on to its ancestral land and a young woman’s willingness to sacrifice everything for the sake of her people’s freedom.
Homewood Public Library
