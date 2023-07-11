Small Business Marketing Plan - Part II

Have you tried to tackle writing that “beast” of a marketing plan? Are you struggling with understanding marketing concepts while managing every other facet of the business? Having a solid marketing plan is critical to businesses in all stages- and we’re here to help! Join the Catalyst’s Austin Bullock in the first of a two-part series as he breaks down your marketing plan into key concepts (and keeps it to 2-3 pages)! Part two explores capturing leads and converting leads into paying customers!

TO REGISTER: https://catalystcenter.ecenterdirect.com/events/971977.