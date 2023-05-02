Small Business, Big Opportunity Virtual Event
to
Virtual Homewood, Alabama
Navigating the small business circuit can be challenging. There are certifications to worry about, financial assistance such as loans, and so much more. This Small Business Week, theMynatt Integrated Group, Birmingham Business Resource Center and Birmingham Business Alliance are coming together to share existing programs that can put you on the path to success! The event is FREE and will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 2 from 9:00 - 11:45 AM.