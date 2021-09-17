Sims Garden Pumpkin Patch and Mum Sale

Sims Garden is hosting its annual pumpkin patch and mum sale, along with a scarecrow trail.

Choose from a wide variety of pumpkins and chrysanthemums to decorate your Fall porches this year! We will have teeny tiny pumpkins and gourds, traditional jack-o’-lanterns, pumpkins, colorful heirloom pumpkins like Cinderella, Fairy Tale, Blue Jarrahdale, Snowballs, Spectres, Warty Goblins and so much more. Pumpkins will range in size from less than a pound to over 50 pounds!

Chrysanthemums will range in size from 8", two gallon pots, to 9" three gallon pots, to 12" pots in decorative containers and will come in shades of bronze-orange, red-crimson, yellow, white, pink-purple, bicolor and mixed pots (three colors in one).

For a really festive, porch-ready option, a limited number of “mumkins” will be offered. Mumkins are 8-9" chrysanthemums in a terracotta pot painted to look like a jack-o-lantern.

While you shop, there will be photo opps for families and kids, fun Halloweed decorations, a few tricks, arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt and a scarecrow trail! On weekends there will be a few treats in the make-shift, Charlie Brown style pumpkin spice cafe.

The Pumpkin Patch will open daily September 18th from 11am to 6pm, and continue throughout the month of October.