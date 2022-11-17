Senior Center Book Club: The Christie Affair

A blend of fact and fiction, The Christie Affair is a wonderfully clever take on Agatha Christie’s mysterious real-life disappearance in 1926. The novel’s narrator is Nan O’Dea—Agatha’s husband’s mistress—and over the course of 11 days, Nan and Agatha become entwined in each other’s lives in ways neither expected. The story unfolds as if it were one of Christie’s mysteries, rewarding the reader with the thrill of discovery over and over as de Gramont adds one silken thread at a time to her intricate web of love and revenge, agency and betrayal, murder and justice. And in true Agatha Christie fashion, when all is finally revealed and the full picture comes into focus, the result is unexpected, exhilarating, and enormously satisfying.