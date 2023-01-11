Senior Center Book Club - Brown Bag Lunch, Movie & Discussion of Somewhere in Time

Richard Matheson's classic novel tells the moving, romantic story of a modern man whose love for a woman he has never met draws him back in time to a luxury hotel in San Diego in 1896, where he finds his soul mate in the form of a celebrated actress of the previous century. Somewhere in Time won the World Fantasy Award for Best Novel, and the 1979 movie version, starring Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour, remains a cult classic Bring your brown bag lunch, drinks provided. We will watch the movie first, and then discuss it and the book. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.