Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess & Julie Stewart
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as Sid Burgess and Julie Stewart present story time for adults, which features classic short stories and poetry that captivate as well as entertain. The stories, written by notable authors, are read aloud. This month, Julie celebrates Women’s History Month with a program entitled “poetry by Women I Promise You’ll Love.” No registration is required, so drop by for some nostalgic fun. The event will be in the Round Auditorium.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events