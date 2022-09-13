Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess: Flannery O’Conner & John Hughes

Join us for an hour long adult “storytime” of classic short stories with Sid Burgess. September is the traditional “Back to School” month, and often among the first assignments is to write a report on your summer vacation. The only things these two “reports” have in common are minor automobile accidents and guns. For the children in Flannery O’Conner’s most famous short story, A Good Man is Hard to Find, the report will have to be filed posthumously. Quite by contrast, the young narrator of the John Hughes story, Vacation ’58, lives to tell a tale that will launch his prolific career as writer/producer of comedy movies.