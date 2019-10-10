Samford Legacy League's Fall Luncheon

On Thursday, October 10, the Samford University Legacy League will host their annual Fall Luncheon as they welcome Morgan Cheek, a Birmingham native and gifted author, as their featured guest.

Cheek, author of two books, On Milk and Honey: How God’s Goodness Shows Up in Unexpected Places and Are We There Yet? One Sojourner’s Journey through Dross Consumed and Gold Refined, and an active blogger at seedsandleaven.com, holds a gracious and unique perspective on the concept of suffering.

Mother to three children—a son adopted from China and twin daughters with an extremely rare disease—she is intimately familiar with suffering, yet holds fast to and testifies to the grace and goodness of God in the midst of every season of life.

Guests at the luncheon can expect to be moved and touched by Cheek’s story as they enjoy fellowship over a delicious meal together. Cheek will share her journey with the attendees, offering words of wisdom, inspiration, and hope.

In addition to Cheek’s message, the event will feature the Legacy League’s continued partnership with Kendra Scott and will feature mystery gift boxes and a pop-up jewelry shop. All proceeds will benefit the Legacy League’s scholarship program.

The Legacy League, an auxiliary of Samford University, is a volunteer organization with nearly 800 members. Its purpose is to raise scholarship funds for students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances.

The luncheon will be held at a country club in Vestavia on Thursday, October 10, at 11:30 AM. Reservations ($25) are required and can be made online at samford.edu/legacyleague through Friday, October 4th. With limited capacity, reservations will be accepted in the order received.