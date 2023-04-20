Samford Legacy League's 2023 Scholarship Celebration featuring Sons of Serendip

From the America’s Got Talent Stage Come Sons of Serendip

Anticipation is building for Samford Legacy League’s 14th annual Scholarship Celebration, which will feature a heartfelt performance by Billboard-charting quartet and America’s Got Talent finalists Sons of Serendip. The unique classical crossover group took America by storm after auditioning for AGT on a whim and has since enjoyed a dynamic touring career. A harpist, a cellist, a pianist and a lead vocalist comprise the gifted group whose sound was described by The New York Times as “alive with detail but silky beyond reason.” With stirring arrangements, stellar musicianship, fresh interpretations and inspiring stories, they strive to “make listeners’ lives a little better—even if just for a moment.”

The musicians came together through a series of serendipitous events while they were graduate students at Boston University. They have produced four albums spanning the depth and richness of classical and modern musical styles to suit any music lover’s palate. Fan favorites include their hit “Somewhere Only We Know,” a passionate ballad packed with emotion, and “A Thousand Years,” a modern song reinvented as a classical cohesion of pure vocals and beautiful instrumentation.

Culminating the Legacy League’s program year, the annual Scholarship Celebration will include a sponsor reception, celebratory dinner and an intimate, world class concert. Proceeds from the April 20 event will support the new Legacy League Moffett & Sanders School of Nursing Centennial Scholarship to benefit students who have faced challenges including homelessness, inner-city violence, abandonment and the death or disability of a parent.

The sponsor reception and dinner are presented by Samford Dining by Aramark, and the Sons of Serendip concert is presented by Vulcan Materials Company. The following companies are also sponsoring the event: Gold Sponsors - Baptist Health System, Hoar Construction and Ronnie Watkins Ford; Silver Sponsors - Altec, John 3:16, Marathon Electrical Contractors, Medical Properties Trust, Regions Bank and RJ Mechanical, Inc.; Bronze Sponsors - Brasfield & Gorrie, Carpet Specialties, Inc., Craftsman Printing and Standard Commercial Roofing & Envelope Solutions.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Reservations are required and cost $125 per person ($55 tax deductible). Find more information and make online reservations at samford.edu/legacyleague.

Samford Legacy League’s Scholarship Celebration

Thursday, April 20

Covenant Presbyterian Church

5:30 p.m. Sponsor Reception

6:30 p.m. Celebratory Dinner

8 p.m. Concert

$125 per person ($55 tax deductible)

---

For reservations and more information, visit samford.edu/legacyleague.