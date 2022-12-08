Samford Legacy League’s 12th Annual Christmas Home Tour -- A Gift to the Community and Students

Mark Thursday, December 8 as a “red letter day” on the calendar – the Legacy League’s Christmas Home Tour is sure to be a highlight of the holiday season! Five fabulous homes, three in Vestavia Hills and two in Mountain Brook, will be showcased during the 12th annual tour. ARC Realty is once again the Presenting Sponsor for the festive community event, which raises scholarship funds for students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances. To date, the tour has raised over $300,000, helping change the lives of students who have endured obstacles including homelessness, inner city violence, the disability or death of a parent or sibling, foster care, parental job loss, abandonment, parental incarceration and the sacrifices of full-time ministry.

Christmas Home Tour Chair Tricia Naro is “grateful for the support of our members and the community and appreciates the excitement they have when visiting these beautifully decorated homes.” She and her committee are hard at work planning this year’s tour, which will include a few select pop-up shoppes and holiday refreshments at the Samford President’s Home. Homes will be open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Guests will select their start time and first home during ticket purchase. Tickets are $35 through Nov. 30 the $40 from Dec. 1-6; advance purchase is required.

The tour will feature the homes of:

• Kathryn & Doug Eckert, 2900 Overhill Road, Mountain Brook

• Wansley & Ryan Griffin, 2133 Southwood Road, Vestavia Hills

• Bridget & Andrew Patterson, 309 Sunset Drive, Vestavia Hills

• Jenny & Scott Sobera, 2824 Canoe Brook Circle, Mountain Brook

• Julie & Beck Taylor, Samford President’s Home,1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills

The Legacy League is a charitable organization with over 750 members dedicated to making a difference in the lives of students through need-based scholarships. The organization offers meaningful volunteer opportunities, inspirational programs and a friendly, caring community to all who become involved.

Learn more about the Christmas Home Tour and the Legacy League at samford.edu/legacyleague.