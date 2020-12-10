Six Homes to be Featured during Samford Legacy League’s 10th Annual Christmas Home Tour

Samford Legacy League’s much anticipated annual Christmas Home Tour is planned for Thursday, December 10. Now in its 10th year, this yuletide community event showcases beautifully appointed homes and raises funds to provide scholarships for students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances. To date, the tour has raised over $250,000.

Presented by ARC Realty, the 2020 tour includes two homes in Mountain Brook and four in Vestavia Hills. The homes vary in age and range from traditional to modern. Guests will enjoy seeing a wide variety of interior styles and holiday décor on display as they journey from house to house. Premium sponsors of the event are AllSouth Appliance, Community Bank, Southbend and TCC General Contractors.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s tour includes new procedures designed to meet CDC guidelines for the protection of volunteers, guests and homeowners. Masks covering nose and mouth are required. Each guest will have temperature check and complete a symptom checklist prior to entry. Tour guests are expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to start the tour at the home/time selected during ticket purchase.

Advance tickets are required: $30 until December 1, then $35 through December 8 at samford.edu/legacyleague. Unlike previous years, there will be no ticket sales at the door. Guests will select their start time and first home during ticket purchase. Homes will be open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The Legacy League is a service organization with nearly 800 members, ranging in age from 22-100. A committee of dedicated volunteers, chaired by Julie Cundiff, have been working tirelessly to plan for this year’s event, which is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers.

2020 Featured Homes

• Linda & Charlie Israel, 2300 Country Club Place, Mountain Brook

• Carrie & Joseph Kreps, 1524 Woodridge Place, Vestavia Hills

• Anne & George Lawton, 1504 Buckhead Trail, Vestavia Hills

• A Southbend Home built by Taylor Burton Company, 3320 South Bend Circle, Vestavia Hills

• Beth & Bill Welden, 2308 Country Club Place, Mountain Brook

• Jeanna & Andy Westmoreland, Samford President’s Home,1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills