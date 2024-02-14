Samford Leagacy League Schloarship Luncheon

Samford alumna Trudy Cathy White, the only daughter of Jeanette and Truett Cathy, the founder of Chick-fil-A, will be “coming home” to share an inspirational message atthe Legacy League’s annual Scholarship Luncheon on February 14. At 19, Trudy

opened Birmingham’s second Chick-fil-A restaurant, making her one of the youngest

Operators in company history. She is the author of several books, including her most

recent release, A Legacy that Lasts. Trudy and her husband, John, served for 20 years

with the International Mission Board after which Trudy spent 13 years directing

WinShape Camps for Girls. The Whites co-founded Lifeshape and Impact 360 Institute.

The annual Scholarship Luncheon, which is open to the public, will be held at a country

club in Vestavia. Premium sponsors of the event are Brookdale University Park and

Wells Fargo Advisors. Luncheon guests can bid on a variety of items at the Silent

Auction for Scholarships when doors open at 10:45 a.m.; the program will begin at

11:30 a.m. Reservations (required) are $55, $25 of which is a tax-deductible donation.

To date, the Legacy League has awarded over $1.5 million in scholarships to assist

students who have endured challenges including homelessness, inner city violence,

death or disability of a parent, abandonment, parental addiction and incarceration and

the sacrifices of tull-time ministry. With over 800 members ranging in age from 22 to

102, the philanthropic organization offers meaningful volunteer opportunities,

inspirational programs and a friendly, caring community to all who become involved.