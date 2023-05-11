S'mores & Pours benefiting BridgeWays!

SUPPORT A GREAT LOCAL CAUSE and join our Junior Board at Avondale Brewing Company on Thursday, May 11 to feel the vibes of a boho-chic wonderland and get your groove on at the 11th Annual S’mores & Pours fundraiser.

Say hello to summer with a delicious feast from Taco Mama, amazing raffles, vendors, cool pop-up shops from local businesses, local artists showcasing their talent, activities for kids, live music from T.U.B – The UnKnamed Band - Lights & Sound by McDowell and two (2) selections of Avondale’s finest brews!

Tickets are $30 each ($35 at the door). Youth tickets (6-18) are $10 each. Kids under 5 are FREE! All proceeds benefit BridgeWays’ programs for children, youth, families and educators in our local community.