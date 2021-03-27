The Rumpshaker 5K, which raises funds to fight and treat colorectal cancer, will be March 27 in downtown Homewood. The race starts and ends in front of Zoë’s Kitchen on 29th Avenue South. Racers will run or walk past the CVS on U.S. 31, past Central Park, behind Trinity United Methodist Church and then back to downtown Homewood for a 5K loop.

Late registration (March 1-27) for the 5K in-person event is $45. The virtual option will be open for registration for $35 through March 26.

For more information, visit rumpshaker5k.com. For assistance, email Turner at jacky.turner@rumpshaker5k.com.