Rock Band Camp: Recording Edition at Mason Music

For students who have at least 2 years of experience on their instrument, we have a one-of-a-kind rock band camp where you’ll be plugged into a band to rehearse together, write together and record together to create an actual demo of your music. Bands are typically compromised of vocalists, drummers, guitarists, bassists and pianists, but other instruments may also be considered. You’ll get dedicated time with guest musicians to focus on songwriting and recording techniques plus you’ll work with a producer in our professional recording studio and walk away with a copy of your band’s work. This is THE camp for student who is very comfortable playing their instrument and wants the most advanced training available this summer.