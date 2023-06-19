Rock Band Camp: Performance Edition at Mason Music

It’s time to rock the stage! Sign up with your friends to form a band, or register to be placed with other musicians like you (similar age and skill level), then get ready to learn the songs you’ve always wanted to play and perform them live for family and friends on the last day of camp. Bands are typically compromised of vocalists, drummers, guitarists, bassists and pianists, but other instruments may also be considered. This camp is open to students age 10-18 who already have a grasp of their instrument and are ready to show off their skills!