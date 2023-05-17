On May 17 at 7 p.m., the 21st Annual Ride of Silence will begin across America.

In Birmingham, cyclists will take to the road starting from the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and proceed in a silent procession to honor cyclists injured or killed while cycling on public roadways. The Ride of Silence is a free ride that asks cyclists to ride no faster than 10 mph, wear helmets, follow the rules of the road and remain silent during the ride. Further information about the Ride of Silence can be found at rideofsilence.org/main.php.

Even though cycling is popular in our state, Alabama continues to be one of the least cycling-friendly states in the nation. The League of American Bicyclists released its annual “Bicycle Friendly States” rankings for 2022 with Alabama ranking 44th overall.

Alabama is shown as lagging in the areas of Education & Encouragement Evaluation and Planning bikeleague.org/sites/default/files/BFS_Report_Card_2022_Alabama.pdf

Locally in Birmingham, there has been a noted increase in cycling including road and mountain bike. Cycling regardless of what type provides several health benefits such as

increased cardiovascular fitness

increased muscle strength and flexibility

decreased stress levels

improved posture and coordination

strengthened bones

decreased body fat levels

prevention or management of disease

Everyone is welcome to join the ride on Wednesday. Riders must be able to maintain a 12mph pace, wear a helmet and follow the rules of the road.

The Birmingham Police Department escorts the ride. There will be a brief ceremony at 6:45 p.m. before the ride starts to honor those killed and injured.