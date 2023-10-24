(6th-12th Grade) Fun fact, video used to be recorded on physical media, rather than on a cell-phone. If you're too young to know that fact, come join us for retro movie makers, where you can learn about and use old format cameras and make your own short movies around the library. Cameras and tapes will be provided. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org. (HPL Room 110).