Retro Movie Makers

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(6th-12th Grade) Fun fact, video used to be recorded on physical media, rather than on a cell-phone. If you're too young to know that fact, come join us for retro movie makers, where you can learn about and use old format cameras and make your own short movies around the library. Cameras and tapes will be provided. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org. (HPL Room 110).

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
205-332-6621
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Retro Movie Makers - 2023-10-24 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Retro Movie Makers - 2023-10-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Retro Movie Makers - 2023-10-24 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Retro Movie Makers - 2023-10-24 17:00:00 ical